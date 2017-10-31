Alabama Drag Queen Donates Items From Gay Marriage Fight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A drag queen who has publicly opposed U.S. Senate candidate and gay marriage foe Roy Moore is giving Alabama’s history agency the garb she wore during the fight that helped unseat Moore from the state Supreme Court last year.

Ambrosia Starling joined Alabama Department of Archives and History officials at a news conference Monday to announce her donation.

Starling says she’s giving the navy-blue dress, Cashmere coat and wig now because October is LGBT history month, not because Moore is running for Senate.

The agency director, Steve Murray, says the items help fill out the agency’s collection.

Starling appeared at numerous rallies last year in opposition to Moore’s stance against gay marriage.

Photographer Christiane Robinson is also donating more than 2,200 images she made during events related to same-sex marriage.