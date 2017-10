MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 viewer, Erin Campbell Kelly, was traveling just feet behind police during a stolen ambulance chase on Sunday, October 30.

She caught video on her cellphone moments before the ambulance overturned on I-10 eastbound at the Duval Street exit.

After reports of an active shooter at Providence Hospital, Jamon Stegall allegedly stole an ambulance causing a police pursuit.

