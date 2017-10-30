Umbrellas Brighten Sky in Downtown Pensacola

By Published:

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — Hundreds of umbrellas are floating over Intendencia Street in Downtown Pensacola!

As part of Pensacola’s Foo Foo Festival, the colorful Umbrella Sky Project suspends the opened umbrellas over the entire street, allowing spectators to stroll below.  The Umbrella Sky Project was first exhibited in Agueda, Portugal.

The instillation will remain up for three months.

