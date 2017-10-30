Troopers say 1 dead in fiery crash on Florida’s Turnpike

Associated Press Published:

YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Highway Patrol says one person died in a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car on Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County.

A Highway Patrol spokeswoman says the crash happened about noon Monday in the southbound lanes, about two miles north of the Yeehaw Junction exit.

Authorities say the car caught fire and one person died at the scene. Troopers have not released the person’s name.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Turnpike’s southbound lanes were closed after the accident. The cause is still under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

