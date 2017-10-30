Suspect Identified in Deputy Shootout Near Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man accused of opening fire at deputies near Warrington Bank last Friday is Demetric Denario Carter, the sheriff’s office told News 5.

Right before the shooting, Carter went into the bank and told employees they “better call police or an employee’s going to get hurt,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Carter is currently hospitalized, according to online jail records, which also show Carter is charged with homicide.

News 5 is working to gather more information on why he was charged with homicide.

One deputy suffered minor injuries in the shootout, the sheriff’s office said.