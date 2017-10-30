Protective Vests Arms Pets Against Coyotes

TAMPA, Florida (CNN) — Dog owners in Florida already have to be on the look out for alligators, and now increased coyote sightings in one town are giving residents one more thing to worry about.

Some of them are even investing in special gear to help keep their pooches safe.

Hillary Hart/Dog Owner: “I started seeing horrible stories about cats going missing and small dogs, that’s when I became concerned. They’d be a tasty little tidbit I think.” Hart has lived in Old Northeast for almost 30 years, but not until recently has she armed her dogs, Toto and Mojo, against coyotes.

She uses coyote vests which have spikes around the throat because that’s where coyotes go for the kill.

Coyote sightings and pets being attacked are now a regular thing near Coffeepot Bayou. St. Petersburg officials warn residents that coyotes here are most active at dusk and dawn. If one is seen make loud noises and throw rocks. This is called coyote hazing.

Hillary Hart does let her dogs run around her back yard, even when she’s not home but spiky coyote vests and all…she still worries.

Hillary Hart/Dog Owner: “I put this fence up before i knew about coyotes. A coyote can get over a fence that a cat can get over.”

The coyote vests retail for about $75 at online retailers.