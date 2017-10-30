Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)

6:30 a.m. – Good morning it’s a good looking but a chilly start for your Monday morning commute crossing the Bayway and Causeway both directions moving along smoothly. No problems right now through either of the tunnels. Looking good through most of Mobile. We did get a report of an accident in Chunchula at Celeste Road at Walter Moore Road; watch for delays there. Beyond that Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no other accidents. We’re looking good along the panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol.

6:10 a.m. – Well if you’re about to make your way outside of the door and start your Monday morning commute make sure to grab a jacket before you do (it is a little bit chilly). The roadways are looking good though for you without any accidents or delays crossing the Bayway and Causeway. We’ve already seen traffic volume pretty consistent there as well headed towards Mobile. We’re accident-free though through the tunnels. No problems in Mobile right now according to both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. No delays on I-65 at the moment and we’re looking good throughout Baldwin County. No issues right now in Florida according to Pensacola Police or Florida Highway Patrol.

5:55 a.m. – A chilly start your Monday morning commute if you need to get out the door over the next few minutes so make sure to grab that jacket but when you do, traffic looks good. We’re accident and delay free right now crossing both directions of the Bayway and Causeway. No problems right now through Baldwin County. Alabama Highway Patrol and Mobile Police both had earlier accidents which are now cleared. No problems coming down I-65 and along the panhandle we’re moving along smoothly without any incidents there.

5:30 a.m. – Mobile police in the clearing stages of an earlier accident involving injuries at Old Shell at Ann Street. The traffic light was out in that area as well so be careful. But beyond that the earlier accident Grand Bay Wilmer Road there at Airport Boulevard has been cleared by Alabama Highway Patrol. No problems coming down I-65. We’re looking good on the Bayway and Causeway right now and no issues right now along the Panhandle according to Pensacola Police or Florida Highway Patrol.

5:06 a.m. – We Begin this early Monday morning with a couple of accidents including the Old Shell at Ann Street. That one involving injuries and the traffic light is malfunctioning in that area as well so avoid that intersection. They’re trying to clear an earlier accident Grand Bay Wilmer Road there South at Airport Boulevard. Looks like Alabama Highway Patrol is on the scene and have just about got that one cleared. Moving along well on the Bayway and causeway right now. No problems through either of the tunnels and no issues right now along the panhandle.