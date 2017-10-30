BREAKING: Inmate Killed In Industrial Accident

ASHLAND, AL (WKRG) An inmate in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections was killed in what authorities reported as an industrial accident.

Frank Dwayne Ellington, 33, was assigned to the work release program at Koch Foods poultry plant in Ashland.  The accident happened around 5:35 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release sent out by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Ellington was serving a life sentence for third-degree robbery in Jefferson County. He had worked at the plant since June.  The cause of the accident is under investigation.

 

 

