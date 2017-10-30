High School Football Playoff Races Heating Up

By Published:
Week 8 of the Alabama High School Football Season (Image 1)

MOBILE, Ala. – We’re heading into the final regular season week of the high school football season.

Where has the time gone?

As the final regular season games approach, there are still plenty of playoff positions up for grabs and home field advantages to be clinched.

Here is a look at how our region stands heading into this week’s games:

(Top 4 Make Playoffs)

7A REGION 1

6A REGION 1

5A REGION 1

4A REGION 1

3A REGION 1

2A REGION 1

Remember to catch all the action on Friday Night Football Fever Friday’s at 10:13 on WKRG.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s