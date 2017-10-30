Former Trump Campaign Manager Manafort Charged in Russia Probe

President Trump’s former 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, Manafort’s former business associate, were told to surrender to federal authorities Monday morning in connection with the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election, The New York Times reports.

CBS News spotted Manafort leaving his apartment in Alexandria, Virginia Monday morning with his lawyer. A federal grand jury used by Special Counsel Robert Mueller approved the first charges stemming from the investigation, CBS News reported Friday.

The indictment is currently under seal but is expected to become public as early as Monday. The nature of the charges is not clear, nor is the identity or number of individuals targeted.

Manafort served as campaign chairman of Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign from March until August of last year. The FBI raided his home over the summer.