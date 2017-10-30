Deputies Say A Woman Robbed Her Mom at Gunpoint

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County, Florida are hoping the public can help them find a woman who they say robbed her own mother at gunpoint.

The woman they’re looking for is 28-year-old Cescily Renae Riley.

The robbery happened last Friday inside a home on the 5000-block of Lillian Highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Riley drove away in a 2014 Hyundai Accent with Florida tag 1906JI.

If you have any information on where Riley is, contact the sheriff’s office at 850-436-9620. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.