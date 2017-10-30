Daphne City Council Reviews Results of School Feasibility Study

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG)- A big night for the City of Daphne as City Council finally receives the results of a long-awaited school feasibility study.

This comes almost a month after Gulf Shores decided to split from the county and create its own school district.

There’s no doubt council members were left hesitant after hearing Monday’s 50-page results.

“Criterion K-12 Consulting” presented those findings Monday night in a two-hour meeting in front of all seven council member, the mayor, city clerk and city attorney.

The study looked at the current city population, its growth, the current school conditions and of course all the finances.

As of now, those doing the school study says the city would need 8 point 2 million dollars to start the school system. This doesn’t include reserve fund money that is required by the state and yearly operating costs.

With this in mind, some members of council say if it’s not broken, there’s no need to fix it.

“There are other ways that we can help move our quality up without having to break away. I don’t think our system is broken. I think it needs some attention and I think this council wants to have that attention and make sure the citizens get the information. That’s the reason we voted to bring these people in,” said Councilman Joe Davis of District 7.

The city would also get itself into 43 million dollars of additional debt on top of the 41 million it currently has in debt. This would be from the assets it would take on as a school district separating from Baldwin County Schools.

Council will be voting next Monday on whether or not it wants to spend another 38-thousand dollars to pay for a second phase of the study.