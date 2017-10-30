Crystal Meth found in child’s candy

WFRV Published:

Keshena, Wis (WFRV) – The Menominee Tribal Police department is asking the community to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found in a child’s candy has tested positive for meth.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, the Menominee police received a complaint of a suspicious package located in a child’s Halloween candy.  A small yellow Ziploc type baggy containing a crystalline powder was located, that was later identified as methamphetamine.

The parent reported the child trick-or-treated in the Keshena area on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Police in the area are urging parents to check their children’s candy if they have been trick-or-treating in the Keshena area on the Menominee Indian Reservation, about 160 miles north of Milwaukee.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s