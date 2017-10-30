Byrne Backs Moving Mobile Regional Airport

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

A proposal to move Mobile Regional Airport from west Mobile to Brookley field is getting a bit more steam. Congressman Bradley Byrne said he supports the move. Mobile potentially loses out on thousands of air travelers in part because of its location. The drive to the airport can be a drag.

“It’s an adventure,” said Missouri traveler Lyman Daugherty with a sigh. “Airport Boulevard has about all the traffic it can handle.” This morning at 11 it took me 22 minutes to make the seven mile drive to Mobile Regional from I-65. Congressman Bradley Byrne says moving it would benefit him directly.

“Why do I feel so passionately about that?” asked Byrne rhetorically asked during his presentation Monday to the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce. “It cuts 30 minutes on my drive each way.” The crowd got a chuckle but afterward, Byrne said he seriously supports the idea.

“I think it would be one of those game changers of this area I think it hampers us not to have an airport, not at the center of our economic activity,” said Byrne. FAA passenger data shows on any given year Pensacola has roughly two times the passenger traffic compared to Mobile. Advocates say that’s partly due to where Mobile regional sits. Several travelers like the idea.

“It would definitely give us a chance to an international instead of a regional airport,” said Traveler Emily Winokur.

“Airport director Chris Curry says he appreciates the Congressman’s support and plans on presenting ideas for a study to the airport authority board at their meeting next month. As a member of the US House, Congressman Byrne could potentially have influence in a transportation bill that could affect the Mobile Airport. The proposal is just in the planning stages.