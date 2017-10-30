BREAKING: Arrest Made in Quik Pick Shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Thursday, October 19 Mobile Police responded to reports of a person shot at the Quik Pick gas station on St. Stephens Road.

Mobile Police later confirmed that two men were shot, an 18-year-old and 21-year-old.

Carlos Tremaine Peebles Jr., 21, was shot in the head and died of his injuries at the hospital. Peebles is a father of a 3-month-old with another on the way.

The second person who sustained two gun shot wounds to the side is 18-year old, Henry Perryman. He was taken to the hospital and later released. On Saturday, October 28 “Perryman was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 21-year old Carlos Peebles Jr.” according to Charlette Solis with Mobile Police.

He has been charged with murder.