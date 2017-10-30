BREAKING: Stolen Ambulance Police Pursuit Ends in Crash on I-10

Related Coverage WATCH: Cellphone Video of Stolen Ambulance Police Chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –Sunday afternoon around 3:40, Mobile Fire and Rescue was transporting a patient to Providence Hospital from the Gulf Sate Fair when the Mobile Police Department was responding to an active shooter call at the hospital off Airport Boulevard.

When MPD arrived at the hospital rescuers were taking the patient inside Providence Hospital. According to Mobile Fire and Rescue that’s when the suspect, identified as Jamon Stegall, allegedly stole the ambulance vehicle and fled. A police chase began and ended on the Duval Street exit(24) on I-10 eastbound.

News 5 spoke with a witness who was at the Providence Hospital when it went on lock down. Tammy Lawler and her family were visiting her mother in ICU on the sixth floor when it happened. Lawler describes the moment she knew something was wrong, “I noticed all the staff running and basically taking cover. So I knew immediately there was something scary going on.”

Lawler says everyone in the hospital appeared very emotional and in panic, “The nurse runs to our door and says just shut the door, pull the curtains and hide.”

Lawler says at one point she witnessed the the suspect chase a hospital staff member. Lawler says she is grateful no one at the hospital was harmed.

According to Steve Huffman with MPD, no shots were fired at the hospital and no injures were reported as a result of the police chase.

MPD says no gun has been recovered.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is scheduled for a bond hearing on Tuesday, October 31 at 8:30 a.m.

The following is a statement from Charlette Solis with MPD:

The subject, identified as 36-year-old Jamon Stegall, was arrested. Stegall’s charges include theft of property 1st and attempt to elude.

On Sunday, October 29, 2017 at approximately 3:40 p.m. police received a report of an active shooter at Providence Hospital. The male subject was in custody by hospital security but ran away and stole a Mobile Fire-Rescue Unit parked near the ER. Police pursued the stolen ambulance. On eastbound I-10 at the Broad Street exit the subject made an evasive maneuver to avoid a marked patrol car and overturned. No one was injured.