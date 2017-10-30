BREAKING: House Fire on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire on Dauphin Island.

The fire is burning at a home on Audubon Place near Chenault Avenue.

GALLERY: Dauphin Island House Fire

Fire departments from Dauphin Island, Theodore, Fowl River, Bayou La Batre, Grand Bay and other locations are all responding.

 

News 5’s camera at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab captured the smoke from the fire rising above the trees at the Audubon Bird Sanctuary.

The view of the fire from the Dauphin Island Sea Lab

This is a developing story. We’ll update this page as we get new information.

