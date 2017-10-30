Bradley Byrne to Deliver “Major Speech” to Mobile Chamber Monday Morning

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Congressman Bradley Byrne is in Mobile this morning. A spokesman for Byrne’s office says he’ll deliver what they’re calling a major address in front of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.

That event will take place at the Battle House Hotel at 7:30 this morning at a breakfast meeting of the chamber of commerce. Republicans in Congress have yet to have a large legislative win during the first months of the Trump administration and now tax reform is the next big issue they’re going to tackle.

A news release from Byrne’s office says the Congressman will talk about:

his efforts to improve the local and national economy, with a special emphasis on tax reform. President Trump, along with Republicans in the House of Representatives and the Senate, recently unveiled their framework for tax reform, which is focused on lowering rates to spur economic growth and putting more money in the pockets of hardworking Americans.

Byrne will also talk about workforce development, training and protecting port jobs.