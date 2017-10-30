Bond Denied for Serial Robbery Suspect

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – A judge denied bond for alleged serial robber Deonta Felts Monday morning. Judge George Hardesty said he denied bond due to the seriousness of the crimes.

Felts is facing nine charges in Mobile. Six of them are for robbery and three are for kidnapping.

Felts was arrested Saturday after Mobile Police received a tip he was at USA Medical Center recovering from gunshot wounds. According to investigators, Felts was involved in a robbery in Pensacola on October 21 in which the victim shot him.

Investigators say while in the hospital, Felts confessed about his role in the Mobile robberies. However, in court Monday, Felts said he would be hiring a lawyer before his preliminary hearing November 1.