Actor Gary Grubbs Teaches Gulf Coast Actors

While movies have been going strong on the Gulf Coast in recent years, one man from Hattiesburg has been doing something for decades that some only dream of; making a living as an actor. And in recent years, Gary Grubbs has been helping make that dream come true for actors on the Gulf Coast.

Grubbs is a veteran character actor who went to school at the University of Southern Mississippi where he played football. But a friend tipped him off to acting and he went to Hollywood where he began auditioning for and getting cast for role after role. He’s appeared in everything from small screen sitcoms and dramas like ‘Major Dad’ and ‘X-Files,’ to big screen cinema like ‘JFK” and “Django Unchained.’

But lately, Grubbs says one of his biggest challenges is teaching other actors here on the Gulf Coast the acting craft. For four years, Grubbs has held a semi-regular Thursday night acting class where young actors gather from all around the region, looking for the tips and techniques that could give them a better shot at winning parts.

Grubbs says his focus is teaching young actors how to win the audition. He says, “We learn how to do cold readings and auditions, which prepare you to do the work. If you are strong enough and crafted enough and talented enough to go through the audition process and get the part, you can do the part.”

To find out about Gary Grubbs acting class you can send an email to garygrubbsclass@gmail.com. Or follow this link to the class Facebook page.