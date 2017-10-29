Woman From Georgia Accused of Stealing Drugs from Auburn Veterinary College

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – A Georgia woman is free on $30,000 bond following her arrest for allegedly stealing multiple controlled substances from the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Al.com reports 26-year-old Caroline Clarke Schroeder, of Macon, turned herself in Thursday for 20 counts of possession of controlled substances.

Police said they received a report from the veterinary college about the thefts of controlled substances that occurred over a period of several weeks. The police started the investigation in early October.

Schroeder was identified as the offender in all the thefts. On her Facebook page, Schroeder states she’s an anesthetist at the veterinary college. A warrant was obtained for her arrest and Schroeder surrendered to law enforcement at the police department.

