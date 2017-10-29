WATCH: Police Say Pregnant, High Woman Stole Snow Plow, Caused Chase

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTMJ/CNN )A security guard chased down a pregnant woman trying to steal a plow truck. The woman, who police said was high on drugs, took the truck from the Islamic Center.

The security guard noticed a stranger leaving in the snow plow.

“I drove behind her then I took the side. I told her to stop. She turned to hit my car,” said Sufyan Qorann, security guard.

Qorann and another guard chased the driver through neighborhoods and tried to pull her over.

“When we reached the lights I drove and I stopped in front of the car and she stopped,” said Qorann.

He said they blocked the plow from the front and back.

“I walked to her and I said why are you taking the truck? She said ‘oh someone give me the key and controller for the snow blower and I don’t know where he went to,'” said Qorann.

The search warrant said the pregnant woman behind the wheel told police “…she had taken Cocaine and Heroin two hours prior to taking the truck.”

Qorann said this could have been avoided if the woman would have come to the Islamic Center for help.

“Even this lady if she came here asking for something absolutely they gonna help her. They’re not gonna let her go,” said Qorann.

Police don’t believe the Islamic Center was targeted.