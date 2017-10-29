Mobile Family Loses Everything in Saturday Evening Fire

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

People in Mobile’s Crestview neighborhood are working to help a family burned out of their home Saturday night. The family that lives in the fire gutted home has been here for roughly two decades. This started Saturday evening as a house fire on Coalesway Drive in Mobile. Three members of the Liles family were able to make it out in time. They were not hurt but the fire destroyed everything they own. Neighbors say they’re trying to organize fundraising and relief efforts for the homeowner and the people who lived here. For the homeowner, it’s a huge loss.

Bobbi Liles, Homeowner: “How much more can God… put on ya… I’m sorry, I’m still in shock, I lost everything but I got my family, we all got out,” said homeowner Bobbi Liles holding back tears. She says she wasn’t home when the fire happened but her son and his two children got out through the back door just in time. Liles says she’s still trying to figure out what started the fire. They’re not sure if it was an electrical problem, a space heater or something else. That’s still under investigation.

Neighbors say their first fundraising effort will be on Halloween. They’ll accept donations at the Trunk or Treat event at Knob Hill and Government Blvd starting at 5 pm that evening. The trunk or treat runs from 6 pm to 8 pm Tuesday evening.