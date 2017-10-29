MCSO Seek Help in Identifying Package Thieves

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying two suspects.

Home surveillance cameras captured photos of a male running to the front of a home on Semmes Woods Drive. The images show the suspect grabbing a package and fleeing toward a black vehicle. It appears they were following the UPS delivery trucks.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a video of another package thief from October 25, on Clairmont Drive South.

Anyone with information on who these two suspects may be, please contact Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, 251-574-8633.