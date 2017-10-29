Human Remains Found In Duffel Bags at Park

CHICAGO, Illinois (CNN) — A gruesome discovery in a Chicago park – a duffel bag containing what appears to be human remains.

It was found Saturday morning by people fishing at a lagoon in Lincoln Park. They called 911 and authorities quickly began an investigation at the scene.

Marine unit divers located a second bag, which also contained remains. Officials believe both bags contain remains form the same victim.

Now, detectives have turned to missing person reports for leads. While authorities were investigating at the scene, crisis responder Dawn Valenti stopped to see if the remains belonged to one of two people missing from a south side Chicago neighborhood.

Dawn Valenti: “One has been missing for ten months, the other has been missing for about a week now. But the fact that there are two people actively missing that I know about especially Joanna Wright. It’s been ten months. And then to hear this. It could be just a coincidence, you know? But it brought me out here because I want to know.”

The Cook County medical examiner is now investigating the victim’s cause of death.