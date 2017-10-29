GSPD: Man Arrested After Running from Hotel Disturbance and Firing Gun

Gulf Shores, AL (WKRG)

One man was arrested early Sunday morning for domestic violence and public intoxication. It happened near the Staybridge Suites at the intersection of Highway 59 and County Road 8. Gulf Shores Police Lt. Bill Cowan says officers were responding to a domestic call at the hotel. When they arrived Cowan says a man, 41-year-old Kevin Brown, ran into the woods. Police say the suspect then fired a shot from a gun.

“We have no reason to believe he was shooting at us and it may have just been to scare,” wrote Cowan in a text message exchange. Police set up a perimeter and called him on Brown’s phone. Cowan says Brown agreed to come out and surrender. He was charged with two counts of 3rd-degree domestic violence and one count of public intoxication. Brown is currently in the custody of Gulf Shores Police.