Fishing Rodeo Raises Money For Pancreatic Cancer Research

Fishermen braved the cold and windy conditions Saturday to fish for a good cause. The Salty Worm Brackish Classic raised money for pancreatic cancer research.

For the sixth year in a row, fishermen came out to the Blue Gill on the causeway to go fishing.

“And we started it in 2011 when my father and my uncle both passed away from pancreatic cancer, so we decided we wanted to do something and try to help,” says Tom Gaillard.

The event, held in honor of Tommy and Peter Gaillard raises around $50,000 each year for pancreatic cancer research. This year, over 300 tickets were sold. They also hold a silent auction and sell t-shirts and hats.

“We’ve had them be able to use that money for both research and buying equipment that helps patients and on the research side, which is what they do over there. So it’s really been something special for us,” says Gaillard.

Fishermen hit the water early looking for bass and speckled trout, hoping to come back and win the $1,000 first prize. There was also live music by a couple bands and great food. One of the researchers benefitting from today’s event is Doctor Lewis Pannell.

“I think public awareness as much as the fundraising is what’s important and people coming together with a common interest and a common reason, and that’s what this does as much as anything,” says Dr. Pannell.

Dr. Pannell’s research has to do with early detection. Fishermen and participants today are all helping patients beat the odds when it comes to pancreatic cancer.