BREAKING: MPD Pursuit Ends on Michigan Ave in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –Sunday afternoon just before 4 o’clock, a report of a stolen ambulance from the Providence Hospital was sought after.

After a short pursuit, Mobile Police pursued the ambulance.

The suspect wrecked out near Michigan Avenue and I-10 Eastbound at Duval Street exits.

No word yet on the circumstances behind the stolen ambulance or if the suspect was armed.

Viewers tell News 5 that the hospital did go on lock-down for a short time.

News 5’s Cameron Edgeworth is on the scene, check Wkrg’s Facebook Live for the latest details.

This is a developing story, more tonight on News 5 at 5 o’clock.

 

