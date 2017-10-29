2 firetrucks collide on way to call; 8 firefighters injured

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say two firetrucks headed to the same call crashed in New Jersey’s capital city, injuring eight firefighters.

Trenton fire officials say the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but officials say speed was not a factor.

The Trenton ladder truck and the truck from Hamilton were both headed to a fire alarm activation call in Trenton. Eight firefighters overall were treated for minor injuries at a hospital and were later released.

Their names have not been disclosed. But officials say firefighters from both companies were hurt in the accident.

