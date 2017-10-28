WATCH: Prichard Officer Challenges Kids in Dance Off

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — One Prichard Police Officer driving through a neighborhood decided to make a quick stop.

Marshae White posted the video to her Facebook on Saturday. The post reads, “He made me feel like all police aren’t bad he pulled up got out played with the kids, asked about school and decided to challenge them in a dance contest shout out to officer K.C with Prichard Police Department”

In the video Officer K. C. and a young girl show off their dance moves to the song ‘Watch Me’ by Silentó. The dance off has been shared on Facebook more than 100 times.

