AFGHANISTAN (CNN) — An investigation is under way into a deadly U.S. helicopter crash in Afghanistan.

Officials say the military chopper went down in the Logar Province Friday night, killing one American crew member. Six other U.S. service members were injured and they are receiving medical treatment. The

NATO-led coalition says investigators have secured the crash site south of the capital, Kabul.

The coalition also says the crash was not a result of enemy action.