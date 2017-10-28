Tropical Depression 18 Becomes Tropical Storm Philippe

As of the 4 PM CDT update from the National Hurricane Center, what was tropical depression 18 has become tropical storm Philippe near the western edge of Cuba.

Philippe is forecast to move steadily towards the northeast. It will potentially make landfall as a tropical storm along the southern tip of the Florida Peninsula before continuing northeast into the western Atlantic.

Tropical storm warnings are still in effect for the western side of Cuba and for the western Bahama Islands. There is also a tropical storm watch for southern Florida.

Philippe will likely slowly gain strength. It appears unlikely Philippe will become a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Philippe does not pose a threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.

While hurricane season is past the peak, the season isn’t over until the end of November. Right now there are no tropical threats to our area, but stay tuned and don’t forget to follow our team of meteorologists on social media.