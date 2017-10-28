Oklahoma City, where parking meters began, modernizes system

Associated Press Published:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – The city where parking meters were born says it’s doing away with the last of its coin-operated models by the end of the year as it installs new computerized ones.

Technology inside Oklahoma City’s old-school meters dated to the 1960s and 1970s. Many companies that once serviced them have long been out of business. The city is switching to solar-powered kiosks that feature a “pay-by-plate” system.

Meters began springing up in cities throughout America after the first one was installed in downtown Oklahoma City in 1935. Cities soon came to rely on their steady revenue – and the fines for failing to pay- to pad coffers.

Those fines aren’t going away, much to the dismay of motorists who’ve carried on a mostly hate-hate relationship with the machines for generations.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s