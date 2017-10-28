October 28th is National Chocolate Day

(CNN) — Good news for those tempted to break into the halloween candy early.

Today(October 28) is National Chocolate Day! It comes every year on October 28th.

Chocolate is made from Cacao seeds which have been cultivated for at least three thousand years.

The bitter seeds have to go through a long fermenting, roasting and grinding process before they become chocolate. They can then be turned into one of the multiple varieties of treat, including milk chocolate, white chocolate or dark chocolate.

Some researchers indicate that chocolate can lower blood pressure, but only when eaten in moderation.

National chocolate day was created by the National Confectioners Association.