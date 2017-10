((WKRG)) – Today is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

It comes after President Trump’s announcement of a public health emergency to combat the nation’s opioid epidemic.

In Mobile County, there will be 11 drop-off locations from West Mobile to downtown.

The purpose of the event is to provide a safe location for people to drop off and dispose of their prescription drugs that they no longer need.

