MPD Arrest Serial Armed Robbery Suspect

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested a robbery suspect accused of targeting businesses in Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia Counties.

Mobile Police investigated robberies that involved a suspect who would drape a t-shirt over his head leaving his face uncovered. Deonta Felts, 24, was arrested Saturday afternoon in connection to multiple robberies.

According to Charlotte Solis with the Mobile Police Department, “Felts was found connected to the robberies that occurred at Baymont Inn and Suites located at 5634 Tillman’s Corner Parkway (9/10/17), Dominos located at 6305 Cottage Hill Road (9/12/17), Circle K located at 9875 Airport Blvd (9/13/17), Subway located at 951 Schillinger Road (9/13/17), and Dollar General located at 2381 Dawes Road (9/13/17).”

Solis says, “On Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, after receiving a tip identifying the robbery suspect, MPD received a call from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office advising that Felts had been involved in a commercial robbery in Pensacola and had been shot, and they were in route to USA Medical Center to interview him. On Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, Felts was released from the hospital and transported to Mobile County Metro Jail.”

He is charged with five counts of commercial robbery first degree, one count of robbery first degree to individual, and three counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Additionally, Felts had an active warrant for giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.