MISSING: Amber Alert Issued For 2-Year Old Florida Girl

WESTVILLE, Florida (WKRG) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year old girl from Westville, Florida.

Gracie Harding is a white female with blue eyes and brown hair. She is about 2 feet weighing 30 pounds.

According to the Amber Alert Harding was “last seen in the 1600th block of Otter Pond in Westville, Florida. She was last seen wearing a diaper. The child may be in the company of Rebecca Harding, who was last seen wearing a white spaghetti strap shirt, a hooded sweater and pajama pants, Joseph Harding, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans, he has a mustache and full beard, and Paul Vaughan, who was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, cut off jean shorts. They may be traveling in a 1996, red Ford Mustang, Alabama tag. #FLAMBER. When located, DO NOT APPROACH, contact the law enforcement agency or 911.”