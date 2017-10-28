Man From Milton Dead After Hit By Vehicle In Santa Rosa County

By Published:

Santa Rosa County, FL (WKRG).

A 22-year-old man from Milton is dead after he was hit by a vehicle along US Highway 90 west of Airport Road at about 3 am Saturday morning.  The report from the Florida Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Jeffrey Holloway was walking in the eastbound lane of Highway 90 when he was hit by a Chevy Silverado also traveling east.  The report says the Silverado driver, 36-year-old Tiffany Riley, pulled over on the side of the road following the impact.  Holloway was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report says charges are pending based on the results of an investigation.

