Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk This Morning

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Expect big crowds this morning for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

Registration for The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk kicks off Saturday, October 28th at 6:45 am in Mobile’s Bienville Square. The walk starts at 8:00 am.

For more information go to http://makingstrides.acsevents.org/site/TR/MakingStridesAgainstBreastCancer/MSABCCY17MS?fr_id=84761&pg=entry

“It’s a battle I don’t care what anyone says it’s a battle I just hope everybody can survive because it’s an awful disease and chemo’s bad but with great friends God and your family you can do anything,” said Lana Smith from Wagarville in 2015 at the event. This walk is one of the biggest annual fundraisers for the American Cancer Society. It draws a crowd because so many people are touched by cancer.

“I think it’s such a big event because the audience for breast cancer is so big there are so many people that have lost someone that is going through it now or have survived it themselves, and it takes people the support system you need is so big,” said walk chairperson Terri Hudson in 2015.