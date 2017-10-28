Gulf Coast Bikers “Kruise” To Find a Cure for Childhood Cancer

SLIDESHOW: Gulf Coast Bikers “Kruise for St. Jude” View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

SPANISH FORT, AL (WKRG) – The chilly weather didn’t stop a whole bunch of motorcyclists from riding for a good cause Saturday. The riders left the Eastern Shore Center, riding to Flora-Bama for the annual “Kruise for St. Jude.” Radio station 95 KSJ and the Mobile and Pensacola Harley Dealerships sponsored the ride, which raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research hospital. Although St. Jude is hundreds of miles away in Memphis, this ride is helping kids right here at home.

“We have way too many kids in the Mobile and Baldwin County area who suffer from cancer and that’s what St. Jude’s all about, saving lives and healing sick children. We have almost 50 families right here in our area who depend on St. Jude every day,” Bill Black, 95 KSJ. This is the 16th year of the ride. If you didn’t make the ride today..you can still make a donation to St. Jude by clicking here.