Fishing Boat Gets Stranded Along Public Beach in Orange Beach

Image from Orange Beach Police

Orange Beach, AL (WKRG)

Fishing boats are a common sight around the waters of Orange Beach.  They’re less common right at the surf’s edge.  A fishing boat was stranded early Saturday morning along the beach in South Baldwin County.  This happened well before dawn behind the Breakers Condominium in Orange Beach.

Orange Beach Police Lt. Steve Brown says the boat was on its way to dock last night.  Brown says the captain had the vessel on autopilot, fell asleep and the vessel ran up on the second sandbar and stalled.  The surf pushed it ashore.  It will have to be towed which they are working on now.  It is described as a 45-50 foot private boat called “Makaira” from Destin.  Lt. Steve Brown says there were 4 on board and no criminal charges are pending, just a tow charge.

Image from Michelle Gilley-Allgood

