English soccer goalie sent off for urinating during match

BRADFORD, England (AP) – A goalkeeper was sent off for urinating during an English football match on Saturday.

Salford keeper Max Crocombe was issued a red card for relieving himself at the home of Bradford Park Avenue in the National League North, the seventh tier of English football.

A supporter is also believed to have reported Crocombe, a 24-year-old New Zealander, to police.

“He was told by the steward twice not to do it and he went ahead and had a pee,” Bradford Park Avenue club secretary Colin Barker said. “He went to the side of the stand as I understand it. I didn’t actually see it but the referee definitely sent him off for it because he was alerted to it by his linesman.

“One of our spectators has made a formal complaint so we’re waiting to see what will happen from there. But there’s no secret about it. It’s been reported to the police.”

Salford, which won the match 2-1, is owned by businessman Peter Lim and five stars of Manchester United’s “Class of 92,” Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)