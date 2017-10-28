Crash involving football team’s bus, SUV kills 1

Associated Press Published:

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a bus carrying a high school football team killed the SUV driver and injured three other people.

The York County coroner’s office says the crash occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday on Route 30 in Hellam Township.

Hellam Fire Chief Eric Strittmatter told the York Daily Record that the westbound SUV crossed the median and struck the eastbound bus, which was carrying Eastern York players home from a game in Martinsburg.

The paper said none of the 20 students on the bus were injured but two coaches and the bus driver were taken to hospitals. There was no immediate word about their conditions. Two other coaches and an athletic trainer were also on the bus.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

