BOSTON, Massachusetts (CBS) — A modern day Looney Tunes scene unfolded on Boston’s Leonard P. Zakim Bridge on Wednesday (October 25).

A video shared by Dustin Fitch, a Massachusetts State Trooper and Social Media Specialist at their Office of Media Relations showed a State Trooper trying in vain to capture a rabbit with a cardboard box.

In a dramatic turn of events, the trooper was able to corner the rodent with another officer, after the rabbit had escaped him multiple times.