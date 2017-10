GREENVILLE, South Carolina (CBS) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina released body camera footage on Friday (October 27) of an unusual call.

Bodycam video showed Master Deputy John Boyd rescuing a dog whose head had become trapped in a chain-link fence.

On its Facebook page, the agency wrote: “All in a day’s work! GCSO Master Deputy John Boyd made sure this beautiful pup lived to bark another day.”