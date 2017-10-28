At least 10 dead in hotel attack in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) – The Latest on explosions in Somalia’s capital (all times local):

Police say at least 10 people are dead and more than 11 are wounded in an attack on a popular hotel in Somalia’s capital. Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the death toll could rise.

The al-Shabab extremist group has quickly claimed responsibility for the suicide car bomb that detonated outside the Nasa-Hablod hotel, which is frequented by politicians and other members of Mogadishu’s elite.

Al-Shabab also claims that its fighters are inside the hotel, where gunfire can still be heard.

The blast comes two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in the country’s worst-ever attack.