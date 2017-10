((WKRG)) – The 8th Annual Dog River Ghost Chase 5K and the half-mile Goblin Gallop is set to take place today.

Race day registration is from 3:00 until 4:30 this afternoon at the River Shack at 6120 South Marina Drive in Mobile.

The race will start at 5:00 p.m.

There will also be a costume contest and drawings for some great prizes.

The event helps benefit the Dog River Clearwater Revival.