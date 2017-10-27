WOW! Massive Hog Found Wandering Alabama Neighborhood

By Published:

PHENIX CITY, AL (WKRG) – You’ve heard of bringing home the bacon. But this is bringing home ALL of the bacon. A Phenix City, Alabama woman saw a massive hog wandering her residential neighborhood, and got her camera out to capture it.

Angela Rena posted the photos and videos on her Facebook page. They show the hog, which looks roughly the size of a large refrigerator, casually wandering around front yards and streets.

It’s unclear who the hog belongs to, or if animal control got involved. But as Angela put it on Facebook it was quite the sight seeing a “Big ** hog walking the streets in South Phenix City 👀🐷.”

Massive Hog Caught Wandering AL Neighborhood

