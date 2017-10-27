Witnesses Share What They Saw During Fairhope Police Shooting

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — By now, most have seen the video recorded by Christy Brush as Sanders Clayton Surber lay dying on the pavement. “I’d never seen anything like that,” says Brush, “It was very frightening.”

As she approached the roundabout she says police seem to come from everywhere and before she knew it, gunfire. “There may have been 9, 10, 11, 12 bullets. When it’s going on it feels like 20.”

Moments earlier Elvin Waller saw the little white car speeding toward a deadly end. “We seen the car being chased and the man’s face and he was frail, white as a sheet, scared looking.”

Both Waller and Brush can’t get the images out or their head. “I’ve played it over and over in my mind. It’s a situation where it feels like it’s a dream,” says Brush. “You see it on TV on Cops and all but to see the real thing it’s kind of devastating for me and my family,” says Waller.

A real-life crime drama played out on the streets of their hometown. Something they say didn’t have to happen. “Just moments of his life shortened because of a bad thought, a bad thing to do.”