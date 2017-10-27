What’s Working: Horses Help Students Involved in Mentoring Program

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — Some students chosen to be mentors at their school are learning communications skills through a workshop involving horses. The students are in the Peer Helper program at Fairhope Intermediate School. Peer Helpers are chosen to be mentors to other students who may need someone to lean on. They spent some time this week at the Equine Therapy Group, a farm in Stapleton. It’s owned by Kari Whatley, who says horses are very intuitive. “The horses reflect back your emotions, where you are at for the day. Horses are aware of everything in their environment, and so we can use the heightened sense to show them how to be aware of the needs of the people around them.”

The kids were put through a series of exercises with the horses. They had to closely watch the horses to see how the animals were feeling. Horses express themselves through their ears. When their ears are up, they are happy. When the ears are flat, they aren’t. Allison Faircloth is the Executive Director of the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation which is over the Peer Helpers Program. She says a day with the horses makes the children learn how to read body language better. “If you are aggressive, they are going to be firm. You want them to see the transparency of emotions through their actions.”

The students tell News 5 they learned to be more sensitive toward others. Student Kelvin Bedoya says, “If someone is reading a book by themselves, they are feeling alone. I could help them out a little.” Student Kari Yarborough says, “If you encourage someone, they can get over anything they need to.”

There are over a thousand Peer Helpers in Baldwin County Schools.